Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 7

Even after fixing the rates more than five months ago, the charging stations for electric vehicles are yet to be made operational in the city.

As many as 23 fast-charging stations of the 37 sanctioned under the FAME-II India scheme have been installed and energised and will be made operational shortly. Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST

The UT Administration had notified the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy on September 20 and fixed the charging tariff at Rs 8 per unit for slow and moderate charging, Rs 10 per unit for fast charging and Rs 11 per unit for battery swapping. However, it will take a few more days to make the facility available to the consumers.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for the implementation of the EV policy, said the charging stations were ready and they would sign a memorandum of understanding with a private firm finalised to run the charging stations after Holi.

Tenders were invited to run the charging stations and rates were fixed on the basis of bids received. The work to make the charging stations operational had been awarded to Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL), a public sector undertaking. The UT has already installed 23 charging stations at nine locations across the city. These stations will have a total of 92 charging guns, through which an equal number of vehicles can be charged simultaneously.

“As many as 23 fast-charging stations, of the 37 sanctioned under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) India scheme, have been installed and energised, and will be made operational shortly,” says Dalai.

To cover the entire city, work on installation of 44 more charging stations under the 'Chandigarh developer mode' has also been allotted to two firms.

As many as 328 electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously across the city on these slow, moderate and fast chargers. Battery-swapping stations will also be set up along with the charging stations at 26 locations in the first phase, he says.

Vehicles purchased by local residents can also be charged at home through domestic electricity connections.

For convenience of consumers, CREST will develop a mobile application to provide real-time information on charging stations such as updates on time slot, type of station, load, location and tariff.

In the first two years of the EV Policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in the UT.

According to the Transport Department, many as 1,593 electric vehicles, including 1,107 two-wheelers and 486 four wheelers, have been registered in the city since 2018. After the UT stopped the registration of non-EV two-wheelers from February 10, as many as 97 electric scooters have been registered in the city.

