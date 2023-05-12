Five months on, one held for theft at Pinjore house

Panchkula, May 11
The local police have arrested a man for burglary at a house in Pinjore.
The complainant, Gurmel Singh, a resident of Pritam Colony, Madawala, had reported that on December 1 last year, he, along with his family, had gone out of home for some work. They returned a few hours later and found the lock of the main door broken and the entire house ransacked. Jewellery worth several lakhs and Rs 30,000 in cash were found stolen from the house. A case was registered at the Pinjore police station.
During the investigation of the case, the police arrested Vishal, alias Lallu, a resident of Tipra village, Kalka.
The suspect was produced in a court here today, which remanded him in five-day police custody.
