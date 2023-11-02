Mohali: Five nabbed with 6 stolen mobikes

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 1

The police have arrested five persons allegedly involved in the theft of six motorcycles in two separate cases at the Dera Bassi area in the last one week.

The suspects have been identified as Mahiwala residents Rajesh Kumar, alias Lalla, Honey, scrap dealer Ranjit Singh, alias Pintu, Samgoli resident Krishan Lal and Dera Bassi resident Sethi.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC at the Dera Bassi police station. Sethi and Honey are absconding, the police said.

In the second theft case registered on October 30, the police have arrested Raipur Rani resident Maan Singh, alias Munish, and Baljit Singh of Bandosh and recovered four motorcycles from them. The suspects were on a two-day police remand, said Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia.

