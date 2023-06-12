Five of 3 families hurt in Pabhat brawl

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 11

Five persons of three families were injured and three vehicles damaged in a neighbourhood brawl at Pabhat village last night. Bricks and stones were reportedly hurled at houses.

The damaged vehicle at Pabhat village in Zirakpur on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

The trigger for the brawl was a prank played by a group of children as they were throwing a fake snake over each other and it accidentally fell on a woman passing there.

While the children scurried for cover, adult members of the families indulged in arguments and counter arguments, which soon turned ugly. Seeing the brawl escalate, neighbours informed the police, who reached the spot and pacified the families. They took the injured to the GMCH-32.

The police said no complaint had been received so far and they were awaiting the medico legal report of the injured.