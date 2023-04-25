Five POs land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Five proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police.

The police said Tika Ram, a resident of Sector 35, who was currently residing at Attawa village in Sector 42, was nabbed near the ISBT-43. He was declared a PO in February this year.

Another PO, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Burail village, has been arrested near his house. He was declared a PO on April 12. The third PO, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sector 26, was arrested from Sector 56. He was declared a fugitive in December last year.

The cops also arrested Rahul, a Sector 29 resident, from Sector 45. He was declared a PO in a theft case on January 31.

Further, Amarpal Singh, a 27-year-old Mauli Jagran resident, who was declared a PO on April 11, has landed in police net. He was booked at the Mauli Jagran police station in a case on March 8 last year.

The accused were produced in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody.