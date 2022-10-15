Five-wicket victory for J&K lads

Chandigarh, October 14
The boys’ U-19 team of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, suffered a five-wicket defeat against Jammu & Kashmir in the last league match of Group D of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at Dehradun.
With this win, Jammu & Kashmir has entered the knock-out round. Chandigarh finished fourth in the tournament with two wins out of five.
Batting first, Chandigarh lads scored 172 runs in the allotted overs. Arnav Bansal (28) was the top scorer for the side, while skipper Neel added 24 runs. Nikhil and Aarush contributed 22 runs each.
In reply, the Jammu & Kashmir side was down to 120/5. However, Hatim Rayaz (20) and Mosub Bhatt (26) added a 53-run partnership for the 6th wicket to help the side log win.
