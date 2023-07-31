Five years on, PO arrested

Chandigarh: A woman proclaimed offender in an NDPS case, who had been on the run for the past five years, has been arrested by the police. Sunit, alias Geeta, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, was nabbed with drugs. She was declared a PO in January 2018. TNS

House burgled at Sector 38

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 38. A woman reported that gold jewellery, two diamond rings and about Rs 12,000 in cash were stolen from her house. The police have registered a case. TNS

Woman attacked by husband

Chandigarh: A woman was attacked by her husband with a knife. The complainant alleged that her husband, Harish Sethi, a resident of Badheri village, Sector 41, attacked her with a knife. She was injured and admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMCH), Sector 16. A case has been registered. TNS

Night club raided in Panchkula

Panchkula: The police raided a club in Sector 9 where hookah was being served to customers. The police said seven hookahs, which were served to the customers, and four cartons of hookah were recovered from the club. Anil Kumar, a resident of Raipur Khurd, was arrested and a case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC registered. TNS

LSC log win in cricket league

Chandigarh: In the ongoing 1st Monsoon League Cricket Tournament, the Lakshay School of Cricket (LSC), Kalka, defeated Knowledge Bus School Academy, Kharar, by three runs. Batting first, the Kalka outfit posted 96 runs before getting all out in 24.1 overs. Sarwagyea Sharma (17) remained the leading run scorer for the side. Abhaynoor claimed three wickets. In reply, the Kharar based team scored 93 runs 23.1 overs with the help of Abhaynoor (21) and Aujas (19). Sarwageya claimed three wickets. In another match, Sky World School, Panchkula, defeated Mahajan Academy B Team by 99 runs. TNS

3 new signings for Punjab FC

Mohali: Punjab FC announced signing of three players - midfielders Leon Augustine and Prasanth K Mohan, and defender Melroy Assisi - for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Augustine and Mohan come with Indian Super League (ISL) experience as they are signed from Bengaluru FC and Chennayin FC, respectively. Assisi has been signed from I-League side Rajasthan United FC. Augustine will join the club after spending his entire career with Bengaluru FC. tns

Sameer wins chess tourney

Mohali: Sameer Shergill (11) of Doon International School, Sector 68, Mohali, won the FIDE-rated below 1700 Amateur Mohali Open tournament, which was held at Learning Paths School on Sunday. Sameer dominated the field with the perfect score of 6/6. A total of over 90 players participated in the tournament. TNS

Death trap: An unfenced cave-in on road between Government College for Girls and Postgraduate Government College in Sector 11, Chandigarh, poses risk to pedestrians. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari