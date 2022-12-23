Fix black spots on roads in Mohali district by January 31: DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 22

During a review meeting regarding road safety, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar directed the officials concerned to fix black spots (dangerous turns) on various roads of the district by January 31 next year.

An official spokesperson said the Deputy Commissioner also directed various departments to resolve the complaints filed on online portal in a short time. He said after fixing the black spots, officials of GMADA, PWD, Municipal Corporation and National Highways Authority of India should submit the action taken report in this regard in the next meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials that street lights should not be off at night in any circumstances. He also instructed GMADA officials to inspect the roads under their jurisdiction and ensure that signboards and blinkers are installed at conspicuous places for the information of road users.

Talwar instructed police officials that employees of PCR vans deployed on roads should be trained in CPR and first aid so that they could save the life of a road accident victim. He also instructed the civil and police administration to conduct an awareness campaign in schools with the help of social organisations working for road safety to prevent underage driving.

