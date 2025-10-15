Fix timelines for Sec 26 Chandigarh mandi works, Engg Dept officials told

Pardeep Kumar, Secretary, Agriculture, Chandigarh Administration, has directed the officials of the Engineering Department to share clear timelines for the completion of the development works in the Sector 26 Mandi. He held a meeting today to review the various works being undertaken at the mandi.

He has directed the officers to ensure proper coordination with the contractor after the allotment of work, and to maintain high standards of quality and timely execution of the development works. The agenda of the meeting was review of the status of construction of cement and concrete roads, installation of LED lights, high mast CCTV cameras, public health-related works and further improvement in sanitation and encroachment removal work at the mandi.

The administrator, market committee, Chandigarh, Paviter Singh, briefed the Secretary about the condition of sanitation work, removal of unauthorised vendors and other steps that were being taken for decongesting and betterment of the grain market.

Apart from this, senior officials of the Engineering Department, Chandigarh Administration, Police Department and representatives of the associations of the mandi were also present in the meeting.

Further, officials of the Engineering Department briefed the Secretary on the restoration/repair of internal roads and parking at the grain market. Regarding high mast CCTV cameras, the estimates will be submitted shortly, they said. Directions were given to the Police Department to depute some more police personnel at the mandi to regulate vehicle movement and ensure smooth flow of traffic during the ongoing festival season.

Further, strict directions were given to the market committee officials to carry out enforcement drives as per the ongoing practice on a regular basis and to take all necessary measures to improve the sanitation conditions there.