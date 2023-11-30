Flag poor state of dispensaries: Councillor to MC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla has urged the municipal corporation commissioner to broach the issue of the bad condition of dispensaries with the UT Health Department.

She rued the lack of even basic infrastructure at dispensaries. “We need to improve the quality of basic facilities. Then only we can reduce the rush of patients at the GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGI,” the councillor said. “If the Health Department is not ready to do improve the condition of dispensaries, then we should consider bringing the dispensaries back under the MC’s control,” Babla added.

