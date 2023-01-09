Flashing horror for morning walker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 8
A 50-year-old college teacher went through a horrifying experience when a youth flashed in front of her at a park in Sector 38 today. The woman clicked a picture of the youth in the act and provided it to the police.
The complainant said after finishing her morning chores, she went for a walk in a park around 11 am. While she was walking in the park, a young boy, aged around 18 years, who was wearing a hoodie and a lower, asked her to stop. “Since I am a teacher, I thought it must be one of my students. However, the suspect dropped his lower and flashed in front of me,” the complainant said.
She said though she told the boy that she was going to inform the police, the youth, who was wearing a mask, continued with the obscene act. “When I pulled out my phone to click his picture, the boy covered his head with the hood,” she added.
The youth even tried to snatch her phone. “I didn’t get scared and dealt with the situation very bravely. If it had been some young girl in my place, then she would have panicked,” she added.
The police were informed about the incident. The Sector 39 police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Warning fails to deter boy
- Incident happens around 11 am
- Boy continues with the act despite warning by victim
- He also tries to snatch the teacher’s mobile
Recent incident
A 45-year-old auto driver was arrested for stalking and sexually harassing a radio jockey while she was returning home from work. The incident happened in broad daylight at Sector 38.
