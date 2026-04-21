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Home / Chandigarh / Flat in Mohali not delivered on time, Consumer Commission directs to refund Rs 79 lakh

Flat in Mohali not delivered on time, Consumer Commission directs to refund Rs 79 lakh

The complainant obtained a housing loan of Rs 62 lakh, out of which Rs 58,90,000 was disbursed directly to the builders

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:12 PM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sushma Buildtech Limited to refund the amount of Rs 79,90,000 to Vipin Negi, a city resident, along with an interest of 18 per cent per annum for not delivering the flat in the stipulated time in a housing project in Mohali.

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The commission has also directed to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for causing mental agony and physical harassment, as well as Rs 35,000 as cost of litigation to the complainant.

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In the complaint filed before the commission, Negi said he was allotted a flat in the housing project of a builder situated at Tower-B in residential complex known as Sushma Chandigarh Grande, Mohali, for a total cost of Rs 80 lakh.

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He obtained a housing loan of Rs 62 lakh, out of which Rs 58,90,000 was disbursed directly to the builders by the State Bank of India on September 29, 2020. He said he paid Rs 21 lakh from his own funds, thereby making a total payment of Rs 79,90,000 to the builder.

As per the agreement between the parties, possession of the flat was to be delivered within a year, which is on or before July 26, 2021.

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However, despite the lapse of the stipulated period, possession was not handed over.

The complainant waited and subsequently sent an email dated November 21, 2024, demanding delivery of possession, but to no avail.

Left with no alternative, he filed a complaint, demanding to handover the possession of the flat along with the completion and occupation certificate.

In case, the opposite parties fail to handover the possession of the flat completely in all respects, the amount of Rs 79,90,000 shall be refunded to the complainant along with up to date interest of 18 per cent per annum.

On the other hand, the builder denied the allegations.

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