Flat not given in time, builder told to refund Rs 15 lakh with 9% interest

Chandigarh , November 7

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a builder to refund Rs 15,00,000 along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum to a consumer for not delivering a flat in the promised time.

In a complaint filed through advocate Narender Yadav, Kumar Prabhakar, a resident of DLF Valley, Panchkula, stated that he had booked a flat in 2014 by paying Rs 5 lakh in the project of M/s TGB Realty Pvt Ltd, Noida, at Ghaziabad. He was allotted a flat at a price of Rs 50,81,250. He deposited Rs 15 lakh through three cheques towards the allotted unit.

As per clause 5(1) of an agreement executed between the parties in 2016, the possession was to be delivered within 42 months from the date of its construction, but the same had not been delivered till date. He alleged that the opposite party (builder) had made false promises and assurances. On the other hand, the builder denied the allegations as false.

After hearing of the arguments, the commission stated that the complainant cannot be made to wait for an indefinite period and the opposite party, who was not in a position to develop the project, had no right to retain the hard-earned money of the complainant. In view of this, the builder was directed to refund the entire amount of Rs 15,00,000 along with a penal interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the dates of respective deposits till the date of their actual payment to the complainant.