Flesh trade racket busted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

The UT police have busted an immoral trafficking racket being operated in the disguise of a spa centre at Sector 35 here. Four persons, two spa mangers and as many customers, have been arrested and seven women, hailing from neighbouring states, rescued.

The police got a tip-off about the racket being run at a spa, namely “Ganja Spa”.

The police sent a policeman as a decoy customer to the centre. As the decoy customer paid money for the service, the police raided the centre and nabbed spa managers Kimila, alias Shally (27), a resident of Sector 77, Mohali, and Gaurav (21), from Sector 25.

The police said the two customers, Deepak (37) of Sector 125, Mohali, and Vijay (41) of Una, were also arrested during the raid. The women rescued by the police hail from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand, were rescued. The spa owner, Charles, has absconded. Meanwhile, the suspects were produced before the court that sent the two customers to judicial custody and the managers to one-day police custody.