Flight cancelled without prior notice: Consumer Commission orders compensation for Chandigarh resident

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed IndiGo and Turkish Airlines to refund Rs 1,10,258 to a Chandigarh resident with 9 per cent annual interest and pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony and litigation costs after his flight was allegedly cancelled without prior intimation.

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The complainant, Mohit Bansal, told the Commission that he and his son had booked tickets from New Delhi to Detroit via Istanbul for August 15, 2025 on Turkish Airlines under a codeshare arrangement with IndiGo.

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According to the complaint, the two were informed by IndiGo staff at Delhi airport that their onward flight had been cancelled and they could not be accommodated. Bansal alleged that no prior intimation of the cancellation had been given despite airlines being obligated to inform passengers in advance.

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He further alleged that although the airlines initially assured them of a revised itinerary, no arrangements were made. Turkish Airlines later informed them that no seats to Detroit were available until August 20.

As Bansal's son had to attend a mandatory university orientation programme in the US starting August 18, the family purchased fresh tickets on Lufthansa Airlines for Rs 2,37,492. Additionally, hotel bookings in the US had to be cancelled, resulting in partial refund loss of Rs 15,739 and forfeiture of non-refundable bookings worth Rs 28,721.

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Bansal alleged that Turkish Airlines shifted responsibility to IndiGo, while IndiGo offered only 20,000 per passenger as compensation and claimed that an alternative flight had been offered.

He also submitted before the Commission that Air Help app showed the Delhi–Istanbul flight had departed with a delay of 55 minutes, contradicting IndiGo’s claim of cancellation.

IndiGo, in its reply, contended that the disruptions was caused by extraordinary operational reasons beyond its control. It said the flight had been downgraded, resulting in seat constraints, and that passengers had been offered an alternative flight and hotel accommodation, which they declined. The airline maintained that it had offered Rs 20,000 per passenger as a goodwill gesture and informed the complainant to seek ticket refund from Turkish Airlines, the marketing carrier.

Turkish Airlines argued that the alleged disrupted Delhi–Istanbul sector was operated by IndiGo Airlines under a codeshare arrangement and that it had no operational control over the flight. It stated that, on receiving intimation of the disruption and at the passengers' request, it promptly processed refunds to the passengers through the original mode of payment.

After considering the submissions of both sides, the Commission observed that the complainant had to book an alternative flight on higher rate due to the sudden cancellation of the flight without prior notice.

Holding the airlines guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the Commission directed them to refund Rs 1,10,258 to the complainant with interest at nine 9 per cent per annum and pay a consolidated amount of Rs 50,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.