Flight operations at Chandigarh airport set to resume soon

Flight operations at the Chandigarh airport are set to resume soon.

Officials said the airport is ready for resumption of normal civil flights.

Airlines have also started the bookings.

The development follows the recent ceasefire after hostilities broke out between India and Pakistan.

Thirty-two airports across northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Kangra, were closed for civilian flight operations till May 15 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on May 9.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, "Now that we have a ceasefire I hope the airports can be reopened quickly and civil flights can resume. We have a backlog of hajis who should have been in Medina by now. I hope the Union Government will move quickly to reopen airspace & enable us to resume Haj flights from Srinagar."