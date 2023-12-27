Flights delayed due to low visibility

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

Foggy conditions in the region led to a delay in the arrival and departure of most of the flights at the SBSI Airport today from one to two hours. The to and fro flights to Srinagar, Leh and Delhi were late by hours for the majority of the day. Leh to Chandigarh flight’s arrival was delayed by more than an hour (12:12pm). The Dubai international flight departure was delayed by more than an hour at 5:30pm, even though it arrived on time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Leh #Mohali #Srinagar