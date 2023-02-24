Float tenders for allotment of parking lots, Adviser tells MC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today directed the Municipal Corporation to immediately float tenders for the allotment of parking lots and complete the project in a time-bound manner.

The directions were issued during a meeting regarding the smart parking management system held under the chairmanship of the Adviser here today.

The Adviser stated that 25 per cent parking lots should be converted into smart parking within 30 days of allotment of work and the project be completed within 4 months of start of work.

During the meeting, a team of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd elaborated the technical solution of FASTag-enabled parking management system in which citizens would be able to pay their parking fee by various methods such as FASTag, UPI and cash.

“Automated single entry-exit, FASTag-based payment, proper demarcated parking slots, mobile application, separate parking for two-wheelers, dynamic pricing, parking availability status and parking central control centre will be unique features of the smart parking management system in 87 parking lots,” said the Adviser.

The facility of handling grievances, FASTag-based monthly pass and online recharge will also be available for citizens. He said the Administration was committed to providing smart parking facilities to city residents.

The smart parking management system would include IT infra for access control in paid parking areas, mobile app for citizens, parking management and enforcement app, digital payment modes and data analytics. Automatic number plate recognition surveillance cameras would monitor the movement of vehicle for security purpose. The parking management system would be integrated with Integrated Command and Control Centre for data analytics and service monitoring, said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Unique features

Automated single entry-exit, FASTag-based payment, proper demarcated parking slots, mobile application, separate parking for two-wheelers, dynamic pricing, parking availability status and parking central control centre will be unique features of the smart parking management system in 87 parking lots, said UT Adviser Dharam Pal.