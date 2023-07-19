Flood-hit Ambala schools want security money back

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 18

Private school operators under the banner of Ambala chapter of Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference today asked the government to release the pledge money deposited by them to meet their financial needs. They claimed that floodwater caused damage to the school buildings and equipment.

Saurabh Kapoor, spokesperson of schools’ association, said, “The recent floods in Ambala left private schools severely waterlogged. Computer labs, batteries of solar panels, parked buses, equipment, floors and buildings have suffered damage due to waterlogging. The situation also affected the flow of funds, as parents are also facing financial constraints and not in a position to pay fees of their wards.”

The private school operators today met state Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar to raise their demand. Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel was present on the occasion.

Prashant Munjal, vice-president of the schools’ body, said, “We are not getting any financial help from any government agencies. Now, we have requested the minister to release our pledge money so as to help us out of the situation.”

“All private schools have deposited pledge money in the form of security deposit, which is equivalent to three-month salary of the existing staff, to get recognition. The money is lying idle and can be used by the schools to meet their financial needs. We also requested the minister to withdraw a circular on reviewing the status of recognition of private schools. The minister assured us of taking up the issues with the government,” he added.

#Ambala