Flood victims’ kin get relief

Mohali, August 5

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa today said that a super suction machine has been requisitioned to clean the sewage lines in Zirakpur. The town has been divided into four zones, and it will be cleaned with the help of the equipment. A sum of Rs 46 lakh will be shelled out for cleaning the sewage lines amid the rainy season. Besides, the local MLA today distributed five cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who had lost their lives amid the recent floods. While three residents had drowned, two others were electrocuted amid waterlogging on roads.

