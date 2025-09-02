Due to heavy rainfall and water overflow in seasonal rivulets (choes), crops on nearly 2,000 hectares of agricultural land in the district has been damaged, so far.

Affected areas include Tiwana, Khajur Mandi, Sadhanpur and Dangdhera villages. The area with damaged crop will soon be assessed through special girdawari, and a detailed report submitted to the state government for providing relief to farmers.

In Lalru, one farmer lost his life after drowning recently, while one kutcha house collapsed in rain. Heavy rainfall and strong water flow in the seasonal rivulets/choes has also disrupted road connectivity to five villages near Jayanti Ki Rao. In addition, some roads and culverts have suffered damage, and a report regarding this is being forwarded to the state government. This has also interrupted traffic movement of around 7,000 populace.

Appealing to residents, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal urged them to stay away from choes, rivers and drains. The DC specifically warned against crossing culvert/causeways or low-lying roads where water was overflowing.

At present, the flow of water in Sukhna Choe and Ghaggar River is normal and outside the danger mark. The district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Emergency response teams have been kept fully prepared to tackle any exigency.