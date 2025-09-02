DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Floods damage crops on 2,000 hectares in Mohali district

Floods damage crops on 2,000 hectares in Mohali district

Heavy rain disrupts movement of traffic on access roads to five villages
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:14 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Due to heavy rainfall and water overflow in seasonal rivulets (choes), crops on nearly 2,000 hectares of agricultural land in the district has been damaged, so far.

Advertisement

Affected areas include Tiwana, Khajur Mandi, Sadhanpur and Dangdhera villages. The area with damaged crop will soon be assessed through special girdawari, and a detailed report submitted to the state government for providing relief to farmers.

In Lalru, one farmer lost his life after drowning recently, while one kutcha house collapsed in rain. Heavy rainfall and strong water flow in the seasonal rivulets/choes has also disrupted road connectivity to five villages near Jayanti Ki Rao. In addition, some roads and culverts have suffered damage, and a report regarding this is being forwarded to the state government. This has also interrupted traffic movement of around 7,000 populace.

Advertisement

Appealing to residents, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal urged them to stay away from choes, rivers and drains. The DC specifically warned against crossing culvert/causeways or low-lying roads where water was overflowing.

At present, the flow of water in Sukhna Choe and Ghaggar River is normal and outside the danger mark. The district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Emergency response teams have been kept fully prepared to tackle any exigency.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts