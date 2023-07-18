Floods: Panchkula DC reviews relief measures in district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 17

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni chaired a meeting with department heads today to assess the relief and rehabilitation efforts undertaken in response to the recent flood-like situation in the district.

Officials from various departments provided updates on their respective efforts in the rehabilitation process. Soni directed them to expedite

the rehabilitation process to end difficulties faced by victims. She directed them to prepare a comprehensive report on the losses incurred due to incessant rains.

Over mountain slips in the Morni area, the DC directed officials from the Public Works Department to seek advice of geological experts and conduct a survey of the region. Soni also instructed officials to expedite the repair work and debris removal in the Morni and Pinjore areas.

