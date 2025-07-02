Floodwater from Ghaggar enters Panchkula villages as monsoon challenges persist

Monsoon-induced disruptions continued to trouble residents across Panchkula as floodwater from the swollen Ghaggar river breached its banks and entered nearby low-lying villages, including Chandi Kotla and Chandimandir. Locals have reported severe waterlogging in streets and residential compounds, with rising water levels forcing families to remain indoors and disrupting routine activities.

In the city, a large tree collapsed in Sector 17 due to rain and strong winds, blocking part of the road and briefly halting traffic. While no injuries were reported, the incident served as a stark reminder of the hazards posed by weakened trees and urban neglect during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, Sector 19 continue to face significant waterlogging, despite prior mitigation measures and claims of improvement.

MC Commissioner conducts inspection at Sectors 19, 20

In response to the widespread inconvenience and public complaints, MC Commissioner Aparajita conducted an on-site inspection of Sectors 19 and 20 on Monday. The purpose was to review the effectiveness of monsoon preparations, evaluate the condition of water bodies, and assess the state of roads and drainage infrastructure.

The Commissioner took stock of the cleaning of major drains, smaller water channels and roads. Instructions were issued to expedite the repair of rain-damaged roads and strengthen drainage systems to ensure quick disposal of stormwater.

Executive Engineer Pramod, who was present at Sector 19, reported that seven sump wells, one pump and two motors were currently operational in the area. He also confirmed that cleaning near the RUB had helped reduce waterlogging to some extent this year.

However, areas outside the core cleaning zones remain vulnerable. In Sector 20, Executive Engineer Sumit Malik was instructed to clear immediately HSVP encroachments to allow smooth water flow and prevent future obstructions. Aparajita also made a public appeal, urging residents not to throw garbage into the drains as it led to blockages.

A resident of Sector 21 said, “No one from the MC bothered to take any notice when there was a real need for inspections. A road in Sector 21, which was recarpeted recently, has caved in. Will any action be taken against the contractor?”

Emergency instructions, review of high-risk zones

In light of the worsening flood conditions, Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta has also issued strict directions to all district departments to remain on high alert. She chaired a review meeting earlier in the day to assess the availability of emergency resources and instructed the Irrigation Department to provide constant updates on river water levels.

Orders were also passed to erect warning signage in high-risk areas near rivers and drains to prevent residents from venturing into dangerous zones. The police have been asked to intensify patrolling and set up barricades at accident-prone points, particularly in flood-affected villages and waterlogged sectors.