Florence Nightingale Award for Mohali nurse

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 22

Chief nursing officer, Fortis, Madhavi Rani Chikhale was among 15 nursing professionals awarded the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Chikhale was given the award, comprising cash prize of Rs 50,000, a certificate and a medal, in the nurse category.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards are considered one of the highest awards in the nursing profession in the country.