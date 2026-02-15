Valentine’s Day was marked by celebrations across Chandigarh on Friday, with restaurants, clubs and cultural venues witnessing large gatherings throughout the evening. Popular spots along the Geri Route saw significant footfall as couples and groups stepped out to celebrate the day of love.

The flower market in Sector-35 had an extremely busy day, with vendors reporting high demand for roses and bouquets. Long queues of cars were seen at several stalls as customers purchased flowers for the occasion. Many hospitality establishments reported advance bookings for themed dinners and DJ nights. Decorated venues and special menus were arranged for the day and steady crowds were observed at cafés and eateries in various sectors.

A major cultural highlight of the evening was ‘Rafi Nite’, a musical tribute to legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi, held at Tagore Theatre. The event, organised by the Rafi Memorial Cultural Society in association with GB Realty, drew a packed audience, largely comprising middle-aged and elderly music lovers. Singers Saurav Kishan and Sampada Goswami performed 24 of Rafi’s classics over three hours.

Popular sectors across the city saw police deployment in view of the large crowds. Barricades were installed along the Geri Route, with additional checking on Madhya Marg and Udyan Path. Vehicles were stopped at selected points for routine checks, leading to slow traffic in some stretches. Traffic police personnel were stationed at key intersections to regulate movement and prevent overcrowding. Late at night, heavy rush was reported in Sectors 8, 7 and 26, particularly around the slip roads connecting to Madhya Marg, where vehicles were seen entering and exiting in large numbers.

In Panchkula, increased police presence was observed in market areas and around restaurants, particularly in Sectors 5 and 8. Patrolling was intensified in the evening, and traffic remained largely smooth with minor slowdowns near busy commercial areas.Officials said the arrangements were precautionary measures to ensure peaceful celebrations.

mohali: Youngsters celebrated Valentine’s Day in Mohali with great enthusiasm and cheer. Shopping malls, markets and parks in Mohali saw youths dressed up to the nines hand in hand with their partners. Roses, heart shaped balloons, gifts and cards were on display at restaurants, shopping malls, hotels and busy intersections.

Hotels and eateries offered special discounts and custom menus to woo the youngsters. “Salons and beauty parlours have been busy since morning,” said Pankaj Sachdeva, a Phase-7 shopowner. Many couples could be seen taking geris in their SUVs and gypsies along the shopping hub stretch from Phase-11 to Phase-3B2, passing through Phase-7,8.

Neeraj Kalra, a private university student in Gharuan, said, “It was a fun day. All of my friends gathered and took geris in the busy market before having a sumptuous lunch in a Phase-3B2 eatery. Some of our friends were away since they chose to spend some quality time with their partners.” The Mohali police showed up in big numbers to maintain law and order. “Everything remained peaceful as youths enjoyed themselves throughout the day of love. The police was strict with rowdies but no untoward incident was reported,” said Mohali City-2 DSP Harsimran Singh Bal.