Flying squads, statistical surveillance teams constituted, says DEO

Panchkula, April 4

The Panchkula District Election Officer, Sushil Sarwan, said flying squads and statistical surveillance teams have been constituted to ensure that the rules under the model code of conduct are followed in the district in view of the forthcoming General Election.

He said the squads and teams deputed for the purpose would seize cash exceeding Rs 50,000 found in the vehicles of candidates, their agents, or party workers. The DEO said, “The election material, including posters and other items valued over Rs 10,000 that could entice voters, would also be seized. Items such as drugs, liquor and arms would also be seized across the district.”

The DEO said a committee has been constituted to redress people’s grievances in relation to elections. He said the Panchkula Additional Deputy Commissioner would function as the chairman of the committee, and the Kalka and Panchkula Assistant Returning Officers would be the committee members. He said the would examine each case of seizure of items made so that they could take immediate steps to order the release of the seized material in case it finds that no FIR or complaint has been filed against the seizure or where the seized items are not linked with any candidate, political party, or election campaign.

