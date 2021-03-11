Focus on core issues of marginalised: Magazine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Urging journalists to focus on the core issues of the marginalised sections of society, veteran sports writer Pradeep Magazine said today that ideological warfare among journalists was not in the interests of journalism and society in general. Magazine, who started his career in Chandigarh in the late 1970s, said after the new economic policy of liberalisation was launched in 1991, the effects on journalism became visible in the next few years.

“The corporate world began to spend much more on advertising on cricket, and thus they also started trying to influence the stories that were being done,” said Magazine, whose book “Not Just Cricket” was released recently.

Suggesting that journalists must choose their battles carefully, Magazine said “becoming a martyr” won’t serve anyone’s interests. “Working hard to build your reputation as a good journalist of integrity is the only way to ensure that the management would value you and support you,” said Magazine, speaking at a special lecture organised by the Chandigarh Press Club.

He also rued the absence of a law against match-fixing in India, due to which several cricketers could not be investigated and penalised according to a proper law.