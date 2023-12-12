Foetus found at Panchkula park

Panchkula, December 11
The police have recovered a male foetus from a park in Sector 21 here. The foetus was mauled by stray dogs.
Officials said the foetus was around 4-5 months old and was discarded in the park.
Sector 21 police post incharge Jagpal Singh said some morning walkers informed the police about the foetus following which a team went to the spot. The police team inspected the site and sent the foetus to the Sector 6 hospital, he said.
A case has been registered.
