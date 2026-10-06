Foetus found in Zirakpur society’s dustbin; probe on

A foetus was found in a dustbin of the Maya Garden housing society on Monday morning, the police said.

Residents immediately alerted the police, who took possession of the foetus and shifted it to the mortuary at the Dera Bassi subdivision hospital.

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The police said the CCTV footage from the housing society was being scanned to find out who left the bag containing the foetus in the dustbin.

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According to residents, no one came forward to claim the foetus.