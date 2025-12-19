DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Fog chokes Tricity, IMD sounds alert for 2 days

Fog chokes Tricity, IMD sounds alert for 2 days

Light rain likely at isolated places from Saturday to Tuesday

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People move amid dense fog in Chandigarh on Thursday morning. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

Dense fog blanketed the Tricity for the second consecutive day on Thursday, severely reducing visibility across even as temperatures showed mixed trends. Light rain is likely at isolated places from Saturday to Tuesday.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for dense to very dense fog at a few places on Friday and Saturday. It will be followed by a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places on Sunday, and again on next Tuesday and Wednesday, signalling continued disruption to road, rail and air traffic in the region.

Advertisement

Day temperatures on Wednesday dipped slightly in Chandigarh and Mohali, while Panchkula recorded a rise. Night temperatures, however, went up across the region, reflecting warmer nights under persistent fog cover.

Advertisement

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 21.9°C, marginally lower than the previous day, while the minimum rose to 9.9°C. At the Chandigarh airport observatory, the maximum stood at 19.2°C with a minimum of 9.6°C. Mohali logged a maximum of 19.5°C, showing a fall of about 2.4°C, whereas Panchkula recorded a higher maximum of 20.4°C, up by 2.4°C over the previous day, with a minimum of 9.1°C.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum relative humidity of 95% and a minimum of 53%, conditions highly conducive for dense fog during night and early morning hours.

Advertisement

The IMD forecast indicates partly cloudy sky over the Tricity for the next three days. Maximum temperature is expected to rise by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, while minimum is also likely to increase gradually. Light rain is likely at isolated places from Saturday to Tuesday, which may temporarily improve air quality but could further aggravate fog conditions during late night and morning hours.

The IMD has advised commuters to remain cautious, particularly during early morning and late-night hours.

10 flights cancelled

Mohali: As many as 10 flights had to be cancelled due poor visibility amid fog at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here today. Four arrivals, two from Jaipur and Delhi each, were cancelled. Six departures, three to Delhi, two to Jaipur and one to Hyderabad, were also cancelled due to fog. This is for the second day running that flights had to be cancelled due to bad weather in the early morning and late evening hours. Officials said many flights were behind schedule due to fog.–TNS

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts