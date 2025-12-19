Fog chokes Tricity, IMD sounds alert for 2 days

Dense fog blanketed the Tricity for the second consecutive day on Thursday, severely reducing visibility across even as temperatures showed mixed trends. Light rain is likely at isolated places from Saturday to Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for dense to very dense fog at a few places on Friday and Saturday. It will be followed by a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places on Sunday, and again on next Tuesday and Wednesday, signalling continued disruption to road, rail and air traffic in the region.

Day temperatures on Wednesday dipped slightly in Chandigarh and Mohali, while Panchkula recorded a rise. Night temperatures, however, went up across the region, reflecting warmer nights under persistent fog cover.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 21.9°C, marginally lower than the previous day, while the minimum rose to 9.9°C. At the Chandigarh airport observatory, the maximum stood at 19.2°C with a minimum of 9.6°C. Mohali logged a maximum of 19.5°C, showing a fall of about 2.4°C, whereas Panchkula recorded a higher maximum of 20.4°C, up by 2.4°C over the previous day, with a minimum of 9.1°C.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum relative humidity of 95% and a minimum of 53%, conditions highly conducive for dense fog during night and early morning hours.

The IMD forecast indicates partly cloudy sky over the Tricity for the next three days. Maximum temperature is expected to rise by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, while minimum is also likely to increase gradually. Light rain is likely at isolated places from Saturday to Tuesday, which may temporarily improve air quality but could further aggravate fog conditions during late night and morning hours.

The IMD has advised commuters to remain cautious, particularly during early morning and late-night hours.