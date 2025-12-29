Fog engulfs Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula; day temperature plunges

Dense to very dense fog blanketed Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Monday, returning within 24 hours after a sunny Sunday. A bleak cloud cover and weak sunshine brought back an intense chill across the Tricity.

Visibility dropped sharply in several pockets, leading to delay and cancellations of trains and flights besides disrupting the road traffic as the sun struggled to break through the haze, keeping conditions gloomy and cold through the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather remained dry over Punjab and Haryana during the past 24 hours, but dense to very dense fog was observed at many places in Punjab and at a few places in Haryana, including the Tricity region. As a result, day temperatures dipped sharply by five notches.

In Chandigarh, the maximum temperature fell to 16.7°C, which was 3.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature rose by about 1.6 degrees to 7.2°C, remaining slightly above normal.

The chill was compounded by very high humidity levels. Maximum relative humidity in Chandigarh touched 96 per cent, while the minimum hovered around 68 per cent, creating raw and clammy conditions throughout the day.

Across the region, Chandigarh recorded the lowest maximum among major stations, while the lowest minimum temperature in Punjab was 2.4°C at Nawanshahr. In Haryana, the coldest night was recorded at Hisar with 2.1°C. The highest maximum temperature in the region was 20.6°C at Bhiwani and Sirsa in Haryana and 18.6°C at Ropar in Punjab, reflecting sharp contrasts between fog-bound urban areas and relatively clearer pockets.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, warning of dense to very dense fog at a few places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. This will be followed by a prolonged spell of foggy conditions, with a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places beginning New Year’s Eve on Wednesday and continuing for another five days till Sunday, as the region steps into 2026.

For the Tricity, the forecast indicates partly to mostly cloudy sky with dense fog over the next five days. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 17°C and 19°C, while minimums are likely to stay between 5°C and 6°C. Visibility may improve briefly during daytime hours but is expected to deteriorate sharply late at night and in the early mornings.

In contrast, nearby hill stations have seen comparatively better conditions. Shimla and other mid-hill areas have reported clearer sky and lower humidity, though temperatures remain low due to the influence of a western disturbance approaching the Western Himalayan region. Light to moderate rain is possible in parts of the western hills on December 31 and January 1, after which mainly dry but colder conditions are likely.