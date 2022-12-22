Fog: Five flights cancelled at international airport in Mohali

Mohali, December 21
Foggy conditions continued to wreak havoc with the international airport schedule for the second day running on Wednesday. Most of the late-night flights and early morning flights were delayed due to poor visibility.
As many as five flights, 3 from Delhi and one each from Lucknow and Leh, were cancelled. The early morning departures were delayed by more than three hours. However, the runway visibility increased in the afternoon. Around 30 flight schedules were affected throughout the day. On Tuesday, four flights were cancelled and 29 delayed.
