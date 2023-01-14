Fog may engulf Chandigarh tricity for 4 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 13

After mild rain for two days, fog is likely to return to the city from tomorrow.

According to the Meteorological Department, a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog is very likely over the tricity from January 14 to 17 and cold wave conditions will persist from January 15 to 17. The department has predicted light rain on January 18. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 20.6 °C, a slight dip from yesterday’s 22.1 °C. The minimum remained 9.2 °C, same as yesterday. However, this is four degrees above normal.

After witnessing light showers last night, the city saw intermittent drizzle in some parts of the city during the day today. In the past 24 hours, the city recorded 4.4 mm rainfall.