Following dust storm in national capital, 6 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Chandigarh

Six Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Chandigarh as severe dust storm lashed the capital city on Friday evening.

The Srinagar-Delhi, Mumbai-Delhi, Darbhanga-Delhi flights were diverted to Chandigarh and landed here. One international flight, Kathmandu-Delhi, too, landed at the SBSI Airport here due to bad weather in Delhi.

The Delhi-bound flights diverted towards Chandigarh included flights from Aizawl, Agartala and Dibrugarh.

A few Delhi-bound flights were also diverted to Amritsar.

Two international flights to Delhi from Hong Kong and Kathmandu were diverted to Raja Sansi International Airport in Amritsar.

“Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” an airport operator posted on X.