Food, gut and behaviour explored at autism centre’s Poshan Mela- 2026

The Centre of Excellence for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (COE-ANDD), AIMS Mohali, organised a series of activities on September 25 with a focus on dietary awareness, nutritional support, parent education and strengthening professional collaboration in rehabilitation services for individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

A key highlight of the programme was the Poshan Mela 2026, organised on the theme “Dietary Awareness & Nutrition Support for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders”.

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The mela provided an interactive platform for children and their families through food exploration stalls, nutritional guidance, sensory-friendly activities and nutritious recipe ideas. Students and faculty members from CGC Landran, Chitkara University and Amity University also participated in the event.

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As part of the programme, a parent training session on “Food, Gut & Behaviour: Understanding the Role of Diet in Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders” was also organised. The session enabled parents to understand the interrelationship between diet, gut health and behaviour, while emphasising the importance of informed and evidence-based nutritional choices in the care and support of individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Sukhdeep Singh Jhajj, Deputy Director, Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Government of Punjab, was the chief guest. He interacted with parents and emphasised the importance of strengthening support systems and coordinated services for children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

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The centre also hosted rehabilitation professionals from the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID). Their visit facilitated professional interaction and the exchange of experiences in multidisciplinary rehabilitation, developmental interventions and family-centred care.

Dr Navdeep Singh Saini, Director-Principal of AIMS Mohali, highlighted the significance of collaboration among institutions and rehabilitation professionals in strengthening comprehensive services for persons with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

The day’s activities brought together children, families, nutrition professionals, rehabilitation experts and the multidisciplinary team of the Centre, providing a meaningful platform for education, interaction and knowledge sharing.