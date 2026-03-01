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Home / Chandigarh / Food hubs resort to LPG alternatives

Food hubs resort to LPG alternatives

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:04 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Popular food hubs in Sectors 22, 26 and 35 are undergoing an unexpected transformation as the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage disrupted cooking operations across the city.

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Several cafés and eateries have switched to electric induction stoves, reserving the limited gas cylinders strictly for dishes that require an open flame for flavour or cooking technique. There are also some fuel-based (diesel or kerosene) and biogas-based cooking range being used by food outlets across the Tricity.

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The crisis has also sparked a surge in demand for induction cooktops at electronics stores. Supersound, Sector 35, owner Palak Dora said the store, which normally sold one or two induction stoves per week, sold nearly 200 units in just two days. “We are also facing stock issues because of the sudden demand. Suppliers are taking longer than usual to deliver fresh units,” Dora said.

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At Croma, Sector 22, store representative Rakesh Kundu noted that daily sales have jumped from two to four units to around 15 or 16 units, reflecting a 70–80% increase. Even display units are being sold.

The situation has highlighted the growing importance of alternative cooking solutions. For small eateries, tiffin services and home kitchens that cater to the city’s large population of paying guest (PG) students and young professionals, induction cooktops are emerging as a practical and reliable option during LPG supply disruptions.

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A spokesperson of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited said, “We are ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply across the city. Residents and businesses can switch to electric cooking. Being energy efficient, environment friendly and less costly, induction cooking is a best suitable option for both homes and commercial kitchens.”

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