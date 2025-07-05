DT
Food items donated to school kids

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:21 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
As part of its week-long donation drive, Annadan 3.0, RAC Legis Social, a youth-led NGO under the umbrella of Rotary International and the youth wing of Rotary Club Chandigarh, hosted the Feed the Future Event at Government Model High School, Sector 29-A. A total of 10 Rotaractors distributed 400 units of peanuts and nutritional drinks, ensuring that every student from pre-nursery to sixth grade was served with care and warmth.

