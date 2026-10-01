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Home / Chandigarh / Food licence of Sector 19 ‘tikki’ shop suspended over hygiene violations

Food licence of Sector 19 ‘tikki’ shop suspended over hygiene violations

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The Food Safety Administration, Health Department, has suspended the food licence of M/s Matru Tikki Wala in Sadar Bazar, Sector 19-C, with immediate effect over hygiene violations.

The action followed an inspection conducted by a Food Safety Officer today, during which major violations were observed. The department said the lapses affected the hygienic preparation, storage and handling of food meant for human consumption and posed a risk to public health.

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The Food Business Operator has been directed to immediately stop all food business activities from the date and time the order is served. The operator has also been prohibited from preparing, storing, distributing or selling any food during the suspension period.

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The department has directed the operator to rectify all deficiencies mentioned in the inspection report in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.

The Food Safety Administration has appealed to residents to remain cautious while purchasing food items. Consumers can report food safety violations to the Department of Food Safety and Standards, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, at 0172-2752128. Complaints can also be submitted through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) portal: https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance/.

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