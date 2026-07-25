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Home / Chandigarh / Food regulator suspends Mohali firm’s licence over hygiene lapses

Food regulator suspends Mohali firm’s licence over hygiene lapses

Rehaan Healthcare produces digestive, multi-vitamin syrups

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:19 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Food regulator FSSAI has suspended the licence of Mohali-based Rehaan Healthcare after it found several violations on its premises.

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Rehaan Healthcare, Sector 82, JLPL Industrial Area, manufactures digestive and multi-vitamin syrups and other syrup-based food products.

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It has been asked to stop production till all deficiencies are removed and the corrective actions are verified by the competent authority.

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Legal action will be initiated if the Mohali-based company violates this order, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSÀI) said.

The FSSAI reportedly found unhygienic conditions with poor basic infrastructure, posing a serious health hazard to consumers.

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In a social media post on Friday, the FSSAI said, “The licence of Rehaan Healthcare has been suspended following serious non-compliance observed during the inspection of its health supplements and nutraceuticals manufacturing unit.”

The manufacturing units got an overall compliance score of 12 per cent — a low score indicating “very serious failure and non-compliance with existing provisions”.

The regulator pointed out that the unit was “extremely unhygienic and disorganised”. “Sediments of filth and sludge accumulated under the manufacturing tank, disorganised storage of raw materials and poor housekeeping created a serious risk of cross-contamination,” it added.

The FSSAI also found major shortcomings in the basic infrastructure, including inadequate storage arrangements, insufficient workspace, poor ventilation, damaged infrastructure and pest infestation.

“As the unit manufactures health supplements and nutraceuticals, a high-risk category of food consumed by children and other vulnerable groups, the unhygienic conditions and failure of food safety controls pose a serious and imminent threat to public health,” FSSAI said.

Cobwebs, mould growth, flies, pest and exposed food waste were found in the manufacturing area, the regulator added.

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