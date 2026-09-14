DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Food safety team collects cheese samples in Dhakoli

Food safety team collects cheese samples in Dhakoli

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:29 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A food safety team of the Mohali Health Department collected samples of packaged cheese from a vehicle parked outside an outlet in Dhakoli today.

Officials, accompanied by police personnel, said they had received information that packaged cheese manufactured in Dera Bassi was being transported to Chandigarh.

Advertisement

“Around 40 kg of packaged cheese, packed in 1-kg and 5-kg quantities, was inspected and samples were collected following due procedure. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. The report will be available after 14 days. Based on the findings, further action will be taken,” they said.

Advertisement

The officials said it was not yet clear whether the material was analogue cheese (made by blending vegetable oils, water, starches and proteins).

Ahead of the festive season, officials reiterated that the Punjab Government had banned analogue cheese and that action would be taken against those found involved in food adulteration.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Health Department and the Food and Supplies Department are yet to begin their special drives against food adulteration and unhygienic conditions at eateries and food outlets in the district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts