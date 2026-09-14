Food safety team collects cheese samples in Dhakoli

A food safety team of the Mohali Health Department collected samples of packaged cheese from a vehicle parked outside an outlet in Dhakoli today.

Officials, accompanied by police personnel, said they had received information that packaged cheese manufactured in Dera Bassi was being transported to Chandigarh.

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“Around 40 kg of packaged cheese, packed in 1-kg and 5-kg quantities, was inspected and samples were collected following due procedure. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. The report will be available after 14 days. Based on the findings, further action will be taken,” they said.

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The officials said it was not yet clear whether the material was analogue cheese (made by blending vegetable oils, water, starches and proteins).

Ahead of the festive season, officials reiterated that the Punjab Government had banned analogue cheese and that action would be taken against those found involved in food adulteration.

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Meanwhile, the Health Department and the Food and Supplies Department are yet to begin their special drives against food adulteration and unhygienic conditions at eateries and food outlets in the district.