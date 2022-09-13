Food safety team conducts checks at Dappar toll plaza, seizes samples

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 12

A food safety team of the district health department laid a naka at the Dappar toll plaza near Dera Bassi in the wee hours of Monday and checked all vehicles carrying food items.

Civil surgeon Adarshpal Kaur and District Health Officer Subhash Kumar said the inspection was carried out on the instructions of Abhinav Trikha, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, during which six samples of milk, curd, cheese and other items were taken. All vehicle drivers were also sensitised on the Food Safety Act.

The checking started at about 4 am. The team included food safety officers Anil Kumar and Ravinandan Kumar.

Meanwhile, health officials appealed to the owners of hotels, dhabas, dairies and caterers in the district to buy cheese, milk, curd and all other food items with a proper bill.

They reiterated that issuance and modification of food safety licence and registration were an online process. No physical submission of any document was needed. Registration certificate or licence could be obtained by applying online at www.foscos.fssai.gov.in.