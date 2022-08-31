Food safety team raids dairies in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 30

Sleuths of the Food Safety Department, under the directions of the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Haryana, Panchkula, conducted a raid at dairies at various places in the district today.

The team, led by District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma, made a surprise inspection at shops and other places such as cold stores and food manufacturing factories to check the quality of food items.

Gaurav Sharma said during the inspection, samples of food items were sent for analysis to a food laboratory in Karnal for testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act - 2006. He said food items that were not edible were destroyed on the spot and all sweets sellers, manufacturers and shopkeepers selling other food items were advised to sell only fresh and pure food items. Apart from this, all shopkeepers were also warned not to sell contaminated and stale sweets. If any shopkeeper was found doing so, action would be taken against him.

Gaurav said the team took samples of paneer and mineral water from a restaurant and cooked pulses from a dhaba at Golpura village.

