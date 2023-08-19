Food samples collected, sent to lab for testing

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 18

Samples of chicken, cheese and other food items were collected from dairies and shops in the district today.

In accordance with the directives of the Food and Drug Administration Department, District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma conducted an inspection at various dairies, eateries and grocery shops here to assess the quality of food items.

Sharma, along with health workers, collected samples of food products from these establishments. The collected samples will be examined at the Food Testing Laboratory in Karnal, in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006.

Samples found unfit for consumption will lead to destroying of food items at the respective shop.

Samples of chicken biryani, keema biryani, and paneer were collected from Shama Biryani Shop in Panchkula and dispatched to the laboratory for testing. Similarly, samples of paneer and lentils were taken from Sher-e-Punjab Dhaba in Pinjore.

Sharma cautioned all shop owners against selling adulterated or stale sweets. He emphasised the importance of providing fresh food items to consumers. He said stringent action would be taken against the shopkeeper found selling adulterated or substandard food products.

#Panchkula