Food samples taken from Panchkula shops

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 25

District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma, along with health workers, today conducted a surprise inspection at various dairies, dhabas, grocery shops, cold stores and food-related units as part of the fetival season checking.

The officer collected samples of food items from the units and sent these to a laboratory for examination. He said under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, food samples were sent to the food laboratory in Karnal for analysis. Apart from this, the food items, which were found not edible, were destroyed on the spot.

The officer said all shopkeepers had been warned to not sell contaminated and stale sweets. He said the violators would face strict action. He said during the inspection today, samples of desi ghee from a booth in Sector 26, honey chilli from a booth in Sector 26, “mathhi” from a Sector 21 booth and vegetables and ‘aloo tikki’ from a booth in Sector 21 were taken and sent to the lab for testing.

