Food samples taken from Panchkula shops

Panchkula, October 25
District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma, along with health workers, today conducted a surprise inspection at various dairies, dhabas, grocery shops, cold stores and food-related units as part of the fetival season checking.
The officer collected samples of food items from the units and sent these to a laboratory for examination. He said under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, food samples were sent to the food laboratory in Karnal for analysis. Apart from this, the food items, which were found not edible, were destroyed on the spot.
The officer said all shopkeepers had been warned to not sell contaminated and stale sweets. He said the violators would face strict action. He said during the inspection today, samples of desi ghee from a booth in Sector 26, honey chilli from a booth in Sector 26, “mathhi” from a Sector 21 booth and vegetables and ‘aloo tikki’ from a booth in Sector 21 were taken and sent to the lab for testing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...