Food-testing van to reach govt institutions from today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

A mobile food-testing van/food safety on wheels under the “Eat Right” initiative will reach various government institutions of the district from June 22 to 30. Employees at the offices and common people can get their food items checked and get reports on the spot.

While the van will halt at the district administrative complex on June 22 and 23, on June 26, 27 and 28 it will be available at Government Hospital, Dera Bassi. On June 29 and 30, the van will be set up at Government Hospital, Kurali.

With the help of this van, the residents will be able to get the quality of their food products tested. The timing for the testing will be from 9am to 1pm and the fee for the testing Rs 50 per sample. People can submit samples of food items, including unboiled milk (at least 150 ml), spices (turmeric and red chillies), water, cold drinks, packaged juices etc. for getting them tested.