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Home / Chandigarh / Football referees continue to give dress code the go-by

Football referees continue to give dress code the go-by

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A linesmen in action in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky
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While the referees appointed by the Education Department expect players to follow rules, the situation reverses when it comes to implementing the same themselves.

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In the recently concluded inter-school football tournament, the age-old trend of referees not following the dress code again was noticed. The quality of refereeing was also questioned as in the final match of the boys’ category, objections were raised by the runners-up over a goal given allegedly on an offside.

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This was evident from the fact that one of the linesmen first raised the flag— a sign of offside—but later directed it towards the centreline, declaring a goal. The team, which was already trailing by three goals, raised an objection and came off the field. However, they were called back and the match ended within minutes after the incident.

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After the UT Sports Department enhanced the cash prizes for all affiliated tournaments in the city, the competition has intensified. In such a scenario, when the UT Education Department is expected to hire professional referees, the matches are being conducted by school physical education teachers.

And, this didn’t happen the first time— in the past decade, teachers conducted the matches, and every time, without following the proper dress code.

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“Either the department should provide them proper gear to conduct matches or professional referees should be hired. The girls’ final also witnessed some tense moments and a complaint was made to the higher-ups,” said a schoolteacher from a private school of the city.

The department — over the years — hasn’t bothered to bring in professionalism as far as the referees are concerned. In the recent tournament, all three field referees and the fourth referee at the desk wore different attires.

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