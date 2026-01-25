DT
PT
Footballers back in action, Minerva register third victory

Footballers back in action, Minerva register third victory

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Players in action during a football match at Sector 46 in Chandigarh on Saturday. photo: Vicky
A day after heavy rain forced the rescheduling of matches, Minerva Football Academy, Mohali, registered their third win of the 20th Administrator’s Challenge Cup Football Tournament, defeating RBDSA, Meghalaya, 4-1 at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

The high-intensity match saw tempers flare, with the referee showing red cards to Minerva’s TH Malemnganba and RBDSA’s Bantgilang for violent conduct. Minerva took an early lead through Azam in the ninth minute, followed by Denamani’s strike five minutes later. RBDSA pulled one back in the 19th minute when Badonlang headed home to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Minerva dominated the second half, with Denamani scoring twice in quick succession in the 56th and 59th minutes to seal the win. The defence then ensured there were no further scares as Minerva collected full points.

In another match, Sandhu FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Himalayan FC, Kinnaur. Sandhu took the lead early through Natik in the third minute and went into the break ahead. Himalayan FC controlled the second half and drew level in the 61st minute through Ansh Panday.

AFTA Odisha recorded their second win with a 4-1 victory over Rajasthan United FC, Alwar. Aayush CA opened the scoring before Karthik equalised for Rajasthan. Goals from Nibash, Sadish (80th) and Anwar (86th) sealed the match for Odisha.

Meanwhile, Baba Fateh Singh Football Academy, Anandpur Sahib, staged a remarkable comeback to draw 3-3 against CASA Football Academy, Barwani. CASA dominated the first half through Sanskar (8th, 16th) and Jay (27th). Anandpur Sahib responded with goals from Vikash Kumar (65th, 95th) and Yashpreet Sharma (68th) to share the points.

