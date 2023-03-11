Foreign national gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment

Chandigarh, March 10
Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri convicted Nwosu Nanaemeka, a foreign national, under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and sentenced him to three-year rigorous imprisonment.
As per the FIR, the police had arrested the accused on July 4, 2018, allegedly with 40.40 grams of heroin. The police claimed the accused had come to India on student visa which had expired. The foreign national was pursuing a B-pharmacy course from a private university near Ambala.
