Foreign national held for duping woman of Rs 2.90L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

A Nigerian has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police for duping a woman of Rs 2.90 lakh by promising her of marriage. The cyber fraudster posed as an NRI doctor living in the US.

Items recovered The police said 26 mobile phones, 15 SIM cards and 27 ATM cards have been recovered from his possession.

The complainant, who is the mother of a 12-year-old boy and had got separated from her husband, had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial site. She also provided her mobile number and other personal details along with the profile.

The police said the suspect introduced himself as Vipan from Texas. The suspect, who claimed to be a doctor, started chatting with the woman. He convinced the victim to get married to him. He took passport details and later told her that he had prepared all required documents for migration.

The suspect told the woman that he was coming to India to take the victim and her son along. He also sent a fake air ticket to make her believe that he was coming to India.

The police said a few days later the victim received a call from a woman who told that she is Shikha posted at the Delhi Airport. She claimed that Vipan had arrived at the airport as he was carrying expensive articles, gold and dollars. If the woman wanted the articles to be released, then the she must deposit some amount.

The victim got tricked and transferred a total of Rs 2.91 lakh in a bank account. She later realized that she had been duped.

The police said during investigation, raids were conducted at Lajpat Nagar and Govindpuri, New Delhi, and the suspect, identified as Peter (45), a Nigerian national, was arrested.

The police said 26 mobile phones, 15 SIM cards and 27 ATM cards have been recovered from his possession.