Foreign national held with 100 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

A woman, who is an African national, has been arrested by the Operations Cell of the UT police with 100 grams of heroin.

The police apprehended the woman, Neh Charlotte (35), who resides in Delhi, with the heroin near the petrol pump in Sector 52.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against her at the Sector 36 police station.

She had arrived in India on a tourist visa in October. “We are investigating the source of the drugs and to whom it was meant to be supplied in Chandigarh,” said a police official.

